e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Podcast: Shankkar Aiyar on the Proliferation of India’s ‘Gated Republics’

Podcast: Shankkar Aiyar on the Proliferation of India’s ‘Gated Republics’

Author and journalist Shankkar Aiyar’s new book, The Gated Republic: India’s Public Policy Failures and Private Solutions argues that the failure of India’s public sector to deliver on its most essential functions has created a massive gap, which the private sector has had no choice but to fill.

india Updated: Apr 29, 2020 07:55 IST
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
         

In a much cited 2009 essay, economist Lant Pritchett argued that India is not a failed or a failing state, but a flailing one. In Pritchett’s words, India is “a nation-state in which the head, that is the elite institutions at the national level remain sound and functional but this head is no longer reliably connected via nerves and sinews to its own limbs.”

 

A new book the author and journalist Shankkar Aiyar takes the argument one step further. Aiyar’s new book, The Gated Republic: India’s Public Policy Failures and Private Solutions argues that the failure of India’s public sector to deliver on its most essential functions has created a massive gap, which the private sector has had no choice but to fill.

On this week’s episode, Milan Vaishnav (Director of the South Asia programme at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace) speaks with Aiyar about the causes and consequences of the proliferation of India’s “gated republics,” what the COVID19 crisis reveals about the Indian state, and whether democracy is part of the solution or part of the problem.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
‘Misrepresentation reached new levels’: India rebuffs US religious panel’s report
‘Misrepresentation reached new levels’: India rebuffs US religious panel’s report
Covid cases climb to 31,000, spike puts deaths over 1,000
Covid cases climb to 31,000, spike puts deaths over 1,000
Entry into Faridabad district banned till May 3, barring some exemptions: Report
Entry into Faridabad district banned till May 3, barring some exemptions: Report
Delhi among 15 areas that make up 60% Covid-19 cases
Delhi among 15 areas that make up 60% Covid-19 cases
Domestic makers of rapid kits in a fix as ICMR halts their use
Domestic makers of rapid kits in a fix as ICMR halts their use
Covid 19 update: Govt testing strategy focuses on speed
Covid 19 update: Govt testing strategy focuses on speed
Internet speeds fall to lowest in 2 years
Internet speeds fall to lowest in 2 years
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirusCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCOVID-19Delhi Covid-19Covid-19 Update

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper