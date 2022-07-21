Sharad Pawar dissolves all NCP cells, departments after collapse of MVA govt

Sharad Pawar on Wednesday dissolved all the national-level departments and cells of his political party with immediate effect with apparently an aim to reorganise the party in the aftermath of the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. NCP was an ally in the formerly ruling combine. “With the approval of our National President Hon'ble Shri Sharad Pawar Saheb, all the National level Departments and Cells of @NCPspeaks excluding Nationalist Women's Congress, Nationalist Youth Congress and Nationalist Students Congress stand dissolved with immediate effect,” NCP's Praful Patel tweeted. The exceptions include Nationalist Women's Congress, Nationalist Youth Congress and Nationalist Students Congress. Also, the decision does not apply to Maharashtra or any other state unit. Also Read: ‘Sharad Pawar exploited Uddhav Thackeray’s absence to weaken Shiv Sena’

The decision comes as the Sena and the NCP are in a disarray after receiving the blow from the BJP-backed rebellion, with many leaders offering their own explanations behind the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray government.

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday blamed Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for the split inside Sena as he said Sanjay Raut had insisted on an alliance with the NCP. "It was not Sharad Pawar but Sanjay Raut who broke Shiv Sena. Uddhav Thackeray decided to go with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) only at the behest of Sanjay Raut," Athawale said.

"Maha Vikas Aghadi would never have been formed if Shiv Sena and NCP had not come together and therefore BJP and Shiv Sena government would in Maharashtra," Athawale added.

Earlier, former Maharashtra minister Ramdas Kadam alleged that NCP chief Sharad Pawar was responsible for breaking the Shiv Sena. "It was not acceptable to any of us that the Shiv Sena chief's son sat with the NCP and Congress ministers. If Eknath Shinde had not taken this step, Sena would not have even 10 MLAs with it," Kadam said.

"I worked in the party for 52 years and in the end, I was fired. I will thank the MLAs who accompanied Eknath Shinde," he said.

