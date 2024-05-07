Sharad Pawar faction alleges coercion, vote buying in Baramati, shares videos

As the voting for the much-hyped battle of Baramati kicked off on Tuesday, the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party shared a series of videos on social media alleging threats and intimidation from Ajit Pawar's faction. NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar also accused Ajit Pawar's NCP of distributing money for votes in the Baramati Lok Sabha seat and shared a video to back his claim. Rohit Pawar further alleged that money was being exchanged to influence the elections in Baramati's Katewadi.(@RRPSpeaks)

Ajit Pawar refuted the allegations saying he has never resorted to such methods. "Only those making allegations know such things. They see their defeat."

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Read: Baramati votes amid claims of coercion against Mahayuti, Ajit Pawar refutes charge

Another video shared by Rohit Pawar showed MLA Dattatray Bharne purportedly hurling abusive threats at individuals aligned with Supriya Sule, who is contesting for her fourth term in the Lower House of Parliament from the Baramati constituency.

“Watch in this video how member of Ajitdada Mitra Mandal, ex-minister and MLA of Indapur abuse and threaten the workers who are working on the booth with self-respect,” Rohit Pawar wrote in Marathi.

In a subsequent tweet, Rohit Pawar alleged that a former sarpanch was handing over money to the current sarpanch in Katewadi apparently to influence the elections.

“I know Katewadikars, they will never compromise their self-respect. It is a firm belief that they will vote with respect, loyalty and respectable Pawar sir!” he added.

Read: Ajit Pawar mocks nephew Rohit Pawar ahead of Supriya Sule vs Sunetra Pawar Baramati fight: ‘Such acts…’

The Baramati constituency, synonymous with the formidable Pawar family's political stronghold, is witnessing an unprecedented clash as Supriya Sule squares off against her cousin Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar, in her maiden Lok Sabha election bid.

“The banks were open till late last night, there are some videos of it in the media. Some money was caught in Bhor (town), in Baramati money was distributed,” Supriya Sule said.

“It's very unfortunate that in a peaceful Maharashtra of Chhatrapati Shivaji, Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar, and our most beloved leader YB Chavan... this is the first time we are seeing this kind of bad behaviour, it is very surprising and disappointing,” she added.

District collector Dr Suhas Diwase said that all the complaints are being looked into by the administration and appropriate action will be taken.