Sharad Pawar to represent Opposition in lone Rajya Sabha seat in Maharashtra

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar will represent the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, with the Congress declaring support for him in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. Congress extended support to Pawar after a call from the party high command and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge. (HT Photo/ Anshuman Poyrekar)

Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar said his party had decided to extend support to Pawar after a call from the high command and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, ANI news agency reported.

This comes after initial disagreement between the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance constituents regarding the lone winnable Rajya Sabha seat for the Opposition in Maharashtra.