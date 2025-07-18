‘Keep your voice down’: Sharad Pawar's grandnephew Rohit Pawar shouts at cop | Video

Sharad Pawar's grandnephew and NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar got engaged in a heated exchange with a policeman at Mumbai's Azad Maidan police station on Friday. Pawar was seen shouting at a sub-inspector in Marathi.(Screengrab/ X)

“Keep your voice down,” Pawar was seen shouting at a cop, in a video which is going viral on social media platforms.

The incident unfolded after Rohit Pawar had gone to the Azad Maidan police station along with NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad to meet an injured party worker.

During the visit, Pawar was seen shouting at a sub-inspector in Marathi. “Keep your voice down, keep your voice down. If you raise your hand, I will teach you a lesson,” Pawar said.

While pointing a finger at the officer, Pawar further said, “Don't be smart, if you are not able to speak, don't speak.”

The video was shared on X by NCP (SP)'s social media vice president for Maharashtra, Yogesh Sawant. “If you harass our workers without reason, Rohit dada and Awhad saheb are ready to fight,” the caption on the post said. Sawant said that this would be “the kind of response” if the state government “uses the police to suppress” NCP (SP) members.

While speaking to reporters after the incident, Rohit claimed a police officer at the police station did not give proper information and allegedly raised his voice, which led to an argument.

NCP (SP) supporters also staged a protest outside the Marine Drive police station in Mumbai early Friday morning. Both Rohit and Awhad were present among the protesters, demanding the release of activist Nitin Deshmukh, ANI reported.

A case was filed against Awhad on Friday at the Marine Drive police station. The Mumbai police registered a case against the NCP(SP) MLA for obstructing public servants from discharging their duty.

The incident comes a day after the supporters of NCP (SP) and BJP clashed at the Maharashtra Assembly complex. The scuffle broke out between supporters of NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad and MLA Gopichand Padalkar on Thursday. Following the clash, both groups were detained inside the Assembly till late at night. They were eventually handed over to the police.