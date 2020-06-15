‘Sharing burden’: Javadekar highlights India’s effort to help other nations amid Covid-19 crisis

india

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 11:52 IST

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday posted a series of tweets highlighting the many steps taken by the Central government amid the coronavirus pandemic including PM Modi’s seven-point plan to win the Covid-19 battle and assistance offered to other nations.

India has been testing samples for Covid-19 for other countries. New Delhi has also exported hydroxychloroquine to nearly 55 nations and paracetamol to many others. Teams of Indian military doctors have also been dispatched to countries like the Maldives, Kuwait and Nepal.

“India tests clinical samples from abroad in its laboratories, sharing the burden of testing for other countries,” the minister’s tweet stated.

Also read: India records over 11,000 Covid-19 cases for third straight day

India helping others in times of need. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/HDEBUIFPFZ — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) June 15, 2020

The seven-point plan against coronavirus calls for observing social-distancing norms, taking special care of the elderly, boosting immunity, installing Aarogya Setu for regular health updates, helping the poor and the needy and treating ‘Covid-19 warriors’ with respect.

Javadekar, in another tweet, highlighted India’s rising recovery rate in Covid-19 patients and the dipping rate of fatalities. One of the tweets also highlighted India’s effort in helping other nations in the time of distress.

“Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyana Yojana helping the poor during the lockdown,” Javadekar tweeted.

India’s Covid-19 cases show no sign of abating. With 332,424 coronavirus cases, India’s is the fourth worst-hit country in the world after countries like the US, Brazil and Russia. While 169,797 people have recovered from the deadly contagion across the country, India’s Covid-19 death toll stands at 9,520.