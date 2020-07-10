e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Sharp rise in Covid-19 deaths in Assam; 18 fatalities reported in last 4 days

Sharp rise in Covid-19 deaths in Assam; 18 fatalities reported in last 4 days

On Friday itself, 5 deaths were reported from Guwahati. Four of the deaths took place at Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) while one person died at the Covid care centre opened at Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G).

india Updated: Jul 10, 2020 20:07 IST
Utpal Parashar | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Utpal Parashar | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
A health official said on condition of anonymity that the rise in the number of Covid-related deaths in Assam could be attributed to an increase in Covid-19 cases across the state and more specifically in Guwahati and rest of Kamrup Metro district.
A health official said on condition of anonymity that the rise in the number of Covid-related deaths in Assam could be attributed to an increase in Covid-19 cases across the state and more specifically in Guwahati and rest of Kamrup Metro district.(ANI)
         

Assam is witnessing a spike in the number of Covid-related deaths after reporting a sharp rise in the Covid-19 cases in the past fortnight.

From the first death on April 10 till July 7, the state had recorded 14 Covid-related deaths. But in the past four days, 18 deaths have taken place, taking the total tally of fatalities to 32.

On Friday itself, 5 deaths were reported from Guwahati. Four of the deaths took place at Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) while one person died at the Covid care centre opened at Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G).

Through a series of tweets, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the 53-year-old patient who expired at IIT-G was asymptomatic and had no co-morbidities. Death was due to a sudden drop in oxygen level.

“As of Thursday, 28 of the total 30 patients admitted in intensive care unit (ICU) beds at GMCH were in critical condition. We expect more such cases to arrive,” Sarma had told journalists on Thursday.

A health official said on condition of anonymity that the rise in the number of deaths could be attributed to an increase in Covid-19 cases across the state and more specifically in Guwahati and rest of Kamrup Metro district.

Till Friday afternoon, a total of 14,600 Covid-19 positive cases had been recorded in the state. Since June 24, Guwahati and rest of Kamrup Metro district alone have added 5,257 cases to that tally.

The Kamrup Metro district has been under 14 day total lockdown since June 28 in an attempt to control the rapid rise in cases.

Over a dozen districts have imposed restrictions on to and fro movement to Kamrup Metro to restrict community spread of the disease in their areas. Two other districts, Dima Hasao and Jorhat, have also imposed total lockdown.

tags
top news
In a first, Trump will wear a mask; US Covid tally crosses 3.1 million mark
In a first, Trump will wear a mask; US Covid tally crosses 3.1 million mark
‘Will ensure disengagement of troops at LAC’: India, China reiterate stand
‘Will ensure disengagement of troops at LAC’: India, China reiterate stand
With a fortune of $68 bn, Mukesh Ambani now richer than Warren Buffet
With a fortune of $68 bn, Mukesh Ambani now richer than Warren Buffet
Thiruvananthapuram lockdown extended by a week amid community spread threat
Thiruvananthapuram lockdown extended by a week amid community spread threat
How PM Modi called China’s bluff in Ladakh | Opinion
How PM Modi called China’s bluff in Ladakh | Opinion
Anti-terror agency files FIR against 4 in Kerala gold smuggling case
Anti-terror agency files FIR against 4 in Kerala gold smuggling case
Vehicle carrying Vikas Dubey overturned while saving cattle: UP Police
Vehicle carrying Vikas Dubey overturned while saving cattle: UP Police
Vikas Dubey killed: Watch Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav & Mayawati’s response
Vikas Dubey killed: Watch Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav & Mayawati’s response
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In