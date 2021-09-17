Shashi Tharoor accepts Congress colleague’s apology over derogatory remark

After causing an uproar with his derogatory remarks on party colleague and MP from Kerala, Shashi Tharoor, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy sought to make amends on Thursday by rendering an apology which the lawmaker was generous enough to accept within minutes.

The PCC chief, who is also an MP Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency, called up his colleague late on Thursday night and apologised for his remarks. “I spoke to shri @ShashiTharoor ji to convey that I hereby withdraw the remarks and reiterate that I hold my senior colleague in the highest regard. I regret any hurt that may have been caused to him by my words. We share our faith in the values and policies of the Congress Party,” Reddy tweeted.

Within minutes, Tharoor replied on Twitter, “I received a gracious call from @revanth_anumula to apologise for what was said. I accept his expression of regret & am happy to put this unfortunate episode behind us. We must work together to strengthen @INCIndia in Telengana & across the country.

On Wednesday, during an informal chat with reporters at Gandhi Bhavan, Reddy, who started off by criticising state IT minister KT Rama Rao [KTR] for his incorrect tweet on the Hyderabad rape accused, also referred to Tharoor for complimenting the state government’s efforts in developing the information technology sector in the state and said, “He who has praised the IT minister should also know about the state of affairs here. That gadha (donkey) should have been tagged in the minister’s false tweet. If both speak to each other in English, it won’t bring any change here.”

He went on to say that language is not knowledge, but only a communicative skill and hoped that Tharoor would be expelled from the party as he was proving to be a liability.

Within hours of the local media highlighting Reddy’s comments, TRS leaders began trolling him on social media. Minister KTR tweeted: “As the chairman of the IT standing committee, Shashi Tharoor Ji paid some compliments to the efforts of the govt of Telangana recently. His colleague in Parliament & PCC cheap calls him a donkey!! This is what happens when you have a 3rd rate criminal/thug leading the party.” He even tagged Rahul Gandhi to his tweet.

The TRS posted an audio clip of Reddy’s comments on Tharoor and KTR on social media, which went viral.

Tharoor also responded to Reddy’s comments and said, “I am sure he was only expressing his fraternal feelings.” Several senior Congress leaders, however, launched a tirade against the PCC chief.

Former union information and broadcasting minister and AICC spokesperson Manish Tewari tweeted, “Dear Mr. Revanth Reddy, Dr. Shashi Tharoor is a valued colleague of yours & mine It would have been better if you would have spoken to him if you had some misgivings about a purported statement of his. Grace & Propriety demands you withdraw your words.”