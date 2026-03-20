‘Post must go to elected MLA’: Shashi Tharoor clarifies on CM aspirations ahead of Kerala elections

New Delhi: Ahead of the Kerala assembly polls, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said he is not a chief ministerial probable as he is not a candidate in the election and believes that ideally the chief minister should be picked from among the elected MLAs. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. (Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo)

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Tharoor said since he is not a candidate, he does not have to worry about one particular constituency and that his role in the state polls is a “mixed bag”.

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He added that he is looking forward to going “up and down the length and breadth of the state” to campaign.

Tharoor also referred to former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s advice to UDF leaders recently in which he metaphorically asked them to “dance together”, and said it was a “good message” to give and now “everyone is dancing together”.

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Tharoor also said that while he would be happy with a majority, a figure between 85-100 seats would be good for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in the 140-member assembly. Using cricketing analogy, Tharoor said the UDF is bowling “googlies” particularly to the CPI(M)-led LDF because “they are on a sticky wicket and we can catch them on that”.

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He also said that with elections becoming more and more presidential in nature, he personally favours projecting a probable chief ministerial face ahead of the polls, but in Kerala, the Congress has the ability to deliver results not around an individual face or a name but around an agenda, a mission and the party logo.