Shashi Tharoor responds after skipping Congress rally: 'Everything is fine from my side'

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has responded to the speculations caused due to his absence from the 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. Speaking to reporters on Monday, the veteran leader put an end to the rumours and shared that he was unable to attend due to a prior commitment. Speaking to reporters on Monday, the veteran leader put an end to the rumours and shared that he was unable to attend due to a prior commitment.(PTI)

Downplaying his absence from the Congress rally, Tharoor told news agency ANI that "everything is fine".

"I was abroad yesterday. It was a commitment I had made six months ago. From my side, everything is fine," Tharoor was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Also Read | 'Let's not dishonour Gandhi's legacy': Shashi Tharoor on MGNREGA renaming

Congress doubles down on vote theft allegations

Doubling down on its vote theft allegations against the Centre and the Election Commission of India, the Indian National Congress held a rally on Sunday in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

The rally - the 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' - reiterated the opposition party's campaign against alleged electoral irregularities in the 2024 assembly elections and Lok Sabha elections.

At the rally, the party also raised its concerns regarding the nationwide SIR exercise, which has also triggered deaths of several BLOs across the country.

Tharoor makes headlines over skipping Congress events

Shashi Tharoor has made several headlines after skipping certain Congress events. Before the Ramlila rally, the Congress MP had also skipped a meeting of Lok Sabha MPs chaired by Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking on his absence from the meeting, party sources told ANI that Tharoor had already informed the Congress of his absence.

Tharoor also made the headlines after he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech, which triggered backlash for the Kerala MP from Congress colleagues.