News / India News / Shashi Tharoor dances to Mizo song in Aizawal during 3-day campaign visit. Watch

Shashi Tharoor dances to Mizo song in Aizawal during 3-day campaign visit. Watch

ByManjiri Chitre
Nov 04, 2023 10:01 PM IST

Tharoor is on a three-day visit to Aizawal to campaign for party candidates.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday grooved and danced to a Mizo song with state Congress president Lalsawta on a stage in front of a massive audience at Vanapa Hall in Mizoram's Aizawal. In a video posted by the news agency PTI, Tharoor can be seen dancing to the song ‘Di Ruk Te’ (secret crush) sung by popular Mizo singer Sangtei Khuptong.

Khuptong was invited at the event to sing in between the Congress MP's interaction with the citizens ahead of the November 7 assembly polls.

Prior to the dancing, Tharoor asked the meaning of the song to the singer. “Do you have a secret crush?” Khuptong asked the Parliamentarian after explaining the song, reported news agency PTI.

To this, Tharoor responded with: “Who would not? Of course I have”.

“You are fabulous. I must say, in 15 years of politics, this is the most fun I have had in a campaign,” the Congress MP told the singer.

Tharoor is on a three-day visit to Aizawal to campaign for party candidates. He held a series of meetings with various sections of the society and also addressed a press conference.

Addressing a press conference in the poll-bound state earlier in the day, Tharoor exuded confidence that his party will form the next government in Mizoram and said that it will be the “first state in the Northeast where the Congress will return to power after 2014”.

“The Congress will oppose one nation, one language, one code, and one culture. We are against uniformity. We believe that we can be united while maintaining our diversity,” he said.

Hitting out at the BJP, the Congress MP said, “They have notoriously failed to keep its promises since 2014 - be it 15 lakh in bank accounts or 2 crore jobs.”

