Shashi Tharoor rejects Kiren Rijiju's claim on ‘agreeing’ to Congress being anti-women: ‘7 witnesses can confirm’

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has rejected union minister Kiren Rijiju's claim that he “agreed” to his party being anti-women. In an interview earlier, Rijiju had said that in a conversation after the Parliament session ended recently, Tharoor “in a way” accepted that Congress was anti-women. Congress leader had shared a post-adjournment selfie which also featured Kiren Rijiju (X/ShashiTharoor)

“Shashi Tharoor said that Congress may be anti-women, but no woman would consider Shashi Tharoor anti-women,” Rijiju said in an ANI interview, a clip of which was widely shared online.

In the interview, Rijiju said that Tharoor told him Congress “may be anti-women” but he himself wasn't perceived like that. When asked if Tharoor accepted that Congress anti-women, Rijiju replied: ‘That is what he meant…in a way he accepted that Congress is anti-women, and I also accepted that he isn’t anti-women but his party is."

However, Tharoor clearly rejected Rijiju's claims clarifying that at no point was any such thing said or implied by him.

Tharoor's pointed rebuttal of Rijiju's remarks Rejecting Kiren Rijiju's claims on Tuesday, Shashi Tharoor also said that there were seven people in a photograph from the after the Parliament session who could attest that the Congress MP said no such thing.

"That was what he meant", our Minister says. No, sir, that is NOT what I meant. "That Congress can be anti-women… he agreed in a way," he added. I am sorry but I did NOT agree in any way," he further wrote.

Tharoor was referring to a selfie he posted on April 18, featuring himself, Kiren Rijiju, and several other MPs when they met at post-adjournment gathering.