‘No one could ever call me anti-women’: Shashi Tharoor rejects Kiren Rijiju's tag after bill fails in Lok Sabha

Over two days of a heated debate in the Lok Sabha over the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which deepened the divide between the BJP and the Opposition, a lighter moment emerged during a post-adjournment interaction between Opposition MPs and the Parliamentary Affairs Minister. Congress leader shares a post-adjournment selfie (X/ShashiTharoor)

In a post on X, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor shared a post-adjournment selfie with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. Tharoor quipped that when Rijiju explained why he was calling the Opposition “anti-women,” he was pointed out that no one could ever call him (Tharoor) anti-women.

“A little post-adjournment gathering of Opposition MPs in the Lok Sabha with our charming Parliamentary Affairs Minister. When @KirenRijiju explained why he & his party were calling the Opposition ‘mahila virodhi’, it was pointed out to him that no one could ever call me anti-women! He conceded the point…,” he wrote as the caption.

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Tharoor went on to praise women, calling them “the better half of the species.” He added that they deserve representation not only in Parliament but in every institution.

“Let’s face it, women are by far the better half of the species. They’re the improved models: Humans 2.0. They deserve representation in Parliament and in every institution."