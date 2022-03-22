Shashi Tharoor slams BJP govt over fuel price hike, calls it ‘unjustified’

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government over the fuel prices hike. Calling the move ‘unjustified’, he told news agency ANI that “ the government has interfered with market pricing to avoid hurting the voters before elections and soon after that they allow prices to go up again.”

“This is unjustified because the largest portion of what we pay at petrol pumps & gas cylinders is in terms of taxes,” the Congress leader said.

He further added, “If the government really wanted to alleviate the pain of the common man of India they should have reduced the taxes instead of increasing the price.”

The petrol and diesel prices were hiked by ₹80 paise a litre, while domestic cooking gas prices were increased by ₹50 per cylinder on Tuesday. Notably, the last fuel price hike was seen in November 2021. The price hike has led to opposition leaders raising voices, protests as well ruckus in the Parliament.

Both houses of Parliament witnessed opposition protests and ruckus over the rise in fuel prices. Members of the opposition parties in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha demanded a discussion on the rise in fuel prices which was not permitted. The Congress, NCP, DMK and Left parties staged protest over the hike. Opposition leaders in Rajya Sabha staged a walkout, and the upper house was adjourned twice today due to the ruckus.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has also targeted the government over the fuel price hike. "The 'lockdown' imposed on the prices of gas, diesel and petrol has been lifted. Now the government will continuously 'develop' the prices," he tweeted in Hindi. Taking a jibe at PM Modi, he also said, "If you ask the prime minister, he will say...bang thalis."

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Jaya Bachchan also criticized the move, reminding people that Akhilesh Yadav had made this prediction while campaigning for his party before the UP election.