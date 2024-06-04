 Election results 2024: Shashi Tharoor leading from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, show early trends | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Election results 2024: Shashi Tharoor leading from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, show early trends

ByHT News Desk
Jun 04, 2024 09:11 AM IST

Shashi Tharoor is leading from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency against BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar, early election results show.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is eyeing a fourth consecutive term from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, was leading in the Lok Sabha election, results for which are being announced on Tuesday. As votes were being counted, the 68-year-old politician’s closest rival for the seat was Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and a three-time Rajya Sabha MP.

Mumbai: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor during a press conference, in Mumbai, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI05_12_2024_000223B)(PTI)
Historically, the Thiruvananthapuram seat has swung between the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Congress party, until Tharoor secured a winning streak from 2009 to 2019.

However, in the last two Lok Sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged as a strong opponent, with its candidate O Rajagopal getting a vote share of 32.32% in 2014, and in 2019 Kummanam Rajasekharan bagged 31.3%.

Lok Sabha election 2024: Full coverage

Tharoor, who joined politics in 2009 has held key positions at the United Nations, where he worked for three decades. He also served as Minister of State for External Affairs in the Manmohan Singh government.

In 2022, Tharoor contested the Congress presidential elections but lost to Mallikarjun Kharge.

Meanwhile, Chandrasekhar was first elected to the upper house of Parliament in 2006 as an independent member from Karnataka, with support from both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal (Secular).

He was re-elected in 2012 and 2018, the last being as a BJP candidate. Chandrasekhar also worked with Intel before returning to India in 1991. He founded BPL Mobile in 1994, a move that left a lasting mark on the country’s telecom industry.

The BJP has never won a Lok Sabha seat in Kerala. In the Assembly polls held in 2016, the party won its first-ever seat from the Nemom constituency after its veteran leader O Rajagopal defeated Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader V Sivankutty.

Thiruvananthapuram constituency went to the polls in the second phase on April 26 and recorded a voter turnout of 66.46%, a considerable drop from the 73.45% recorded in 2019.

The Lok Sabha polls for 543 seats were conducted in seven phases, starting from April 19 and last phase on June 1. The Bharatiya Janata Party is aiming for a rare third consecutive term at the Centre, with Narendra Modi as Prime Minister.

Election results 2024: Shashi Tharoor leading from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, show early trends
Live Score
