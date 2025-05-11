Shashi Tharoor's poetic dig at Pakistan over ceasefire violation: ‘Uski fitrat hai…’

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday took a poetic dig at Pakistan hours after Islamabad violated a ceasefire it had announced with India to stop all hostilities. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during a book launch at the Teen Murti Bhavan in New Delhi on May 10.(ANI)

In a post on X, Tharoor posted a Hindi couplet saying: “Uski fitrat hai mukar jaane ki, uske vaade pe yakeen kaise karu (It's their nature to go back on their word, how can I trust their promises?)”. Follow live updates.

Earlier in the day, reacting to the announcement of the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, Tharoor said that India only wanted to teach ‘terrorists a lesson’ after the Pahalgam terror attack.

“Peace is essential. I am very glad that India never wanted a long-term war. India wanted to teach terrorists a lesson, I believe that lesson has been taught. The other details are awaited,” news agency ANI quoted Shashi Tharoor.

India-Pakistan ceasefire

India and Pakistan on Saturday agreed to immediately cease all hostilities across land, air, and sea, following four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

In what came as a surprise, the ceasefire was first announced by US President Donald Trump on social media, followed by a formal announcement by foreign secretary Vikram Misri.

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump added.

However, hours after the announcement of the ceasefire, Jammu and Kashmir was rattled by a series of drone sightings in the night, followed by the sound of explosions, prompting security personnel to engage air defence systems to bring them down.

The developments led to a hurriedly called press briefing at 11 pm, where Misri confirmed that Pakistan violated the ceasefire in the evening and that the armed forces had given an adequate and appropriate response.

Misri also called upon Islamabad to take "appropriate steps" to address these violations and deal with the situation with "seriousness and responsibility".

"For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan," he said. "This is a breach of the understanding arrived earlier today."

Misri added: "The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations and we take very very serious note of these violations."