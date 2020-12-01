Shatabdi Express runs over man in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani

india

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 16:41 IST

A 55-year-old man was killed after train ran over him in Haldwani area of Uttarakhand’s Nainital district on Tuesday, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) said.

Randeep Kumar, RPF inspector at Kathgodam railway station said when Shatabdi Express (New Delhi to Kathgodam) was approaching Kathgodam on Tuesday around 11:15 am, its loco pilot felt that the train had hit something.

“The loco pilot stopped the train and came down to check. He saw a man was lying on the railway track and immediately informed the RPF” he said.

The RPF personnel and a police team rushed to the spot following the loco pilot’s information. Police took possession of the body and sent it for post-mortem.

The deceased was identified as Manohar Chandra Sati, a resident of Shivali village in Ranikhet area of Almora district, said Kumar.

“We have started probe to find out whether it was an accident or a suicide. We will also take the statement of the train’s loco pilot in this matter” Kumar said.

In the last one year, four people have been run over by trains, three of them in the Lalkuan area of Nainital district.