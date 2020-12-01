e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Shatabdi Express runs over man in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani

Shatabdi Express runs over man in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani

Police said they are investigating whether it was a suicide or accident.

india Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 16:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Haldwani
The Shatabdi Express hit the man as it was approaching Kathgodam.
The Shatabdi Express hit the man as it was approaching Kathgodam.(Representational image/HT PHOTO)
         

A 55-year-old man was killed after train ran over him in Haldwani area of Uttarakhand’s Nainital district on Tuesday, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) said.

Randeep Kumar, RPF inspector at Kathgodam railway station said when Shatabdi Express (New Delhi to Kathgodam) was approaching Kathgodam on Tuesday around 11:15 am, its loco pilot felt that the train had hit something.

“The loco pilot stopped the train and came down to check. He saw a man was lying on the railway track and immediately informed the RPF” he said.

The RPF personnel and a police team rushed to the spot following the loco pilot’s information. Police took possession of the body and sent it for post-mortem.

The deceased was identified as Manohar Chandra Sati, a resident of Shivali village in Ranikhet area of Almora district, said Kumar.

“We have started probe to find out whether it was an accident or a suicide. We will also take the statement of the train’s loco pilot in this matter” Kumar said.

In the last one year, four people have been run over by trains, three of them in the Lalkuan area of Nainital district.

tags
top news
Covid-19 cases per million lowest in India, says govt
Covid-19 cases per million lowest in India, says govt
LIVE: Centre details plans to farmers’ leaders on MSP, APMC Act
LIVE: Centre details plans to farmers’ leaders on MSP, APMC Act
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena in presence of Uddhav Thackeray
Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena in presence of Uddhav Thackeray
28 years of NACO: How India battled AIDS/HIV
28 years of NACO: How India battled AIDS/HIV
These districts in Tamil Nadu, Kerala could get heavy to very heavy rain
These districts in Tamil Nadu, Kerala could get heavy to very heavy rain
Shami on cusp of breaking Agarkar’s 18-year-old record
Shami on cusp of breaking Agarkar’s 18-year-old record
Watch: BSF celebrates its 56th Raising Day; PM Modi, HM Shah extend wishes
Watch: BSF celebrates its 56th Raising Day; PM Modi, HM Shah extend wishes
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers Protest LIVEDDC pollsFarmers’ protestCyclone BureviDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In