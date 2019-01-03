‘Let’s come clean in New Year’: Shatrughan Sinha takes a dig at PM Modi

Actor-turned-politician and BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a press conference as his predecessors have done in the past and take “candid extempore questions”.

“Sir, we all saw your well scripted, choreographed, well researched and rehearsed TV interview on Monday evening. With due respect to the anchor, wonder lady, Smita Prakash, isn’t it high time and the right time to enhance your image as an able and capable leader taking candid extempore questions?” Sinha, who is a vocal critic of the Prime Minister, said in a series of tweets.

Attacking Modi for not taking questions from the media, the BJP MP from Patna Saheb said, “We know you don’t want to face them but at least have the courage to answer questions from the tall statesman Yashwant Sinha and learned journalist Arun Shourie.”

Hitting out at Modi, he said that though in the interview he looked “calm and composed”, it was not “convincing or at par with his earlier performances”.

Sinha also questioned Modi for not holding a press conference in the last four and half years and said, “In the past all Prime Ministers have had Press conferences but Sir, you haven’t had even one in your tenure of 4.5 years. Why Sir?

“Let’s have genuine journalists without the ‘Sarkari’ (government) mindset and not your regular ‘Raag Darbari’ (King’s court) clan,” he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also questioned Modi over the allies leaving the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fold in last few months.

“Why are different people leaving us despite ‘Sab ka Saath Sab ka Vikas’, ‘Ram Janam Bhoomi’ etc.?” he said, adding, “Let’s come clean in the New Year, being bold, honest and transparent without dramatic effects.”

The veteran actor then said, “As a friend, colleague and brother this food for thought. Accept it, good for you and the nation, but if you reject it then may God Bless us. Elections are around the corner, Sir. Long Live Democracy.”

Meanwhile, Smita Prakash, the journalist who interviewed Modi, replied to Sinha taunting that he was a hero ‘shotgun’ and not a villain like Saamba.

“Sir if the tweet is for Modi be the hero that you used to be and tag him no? Buzdilon ki tarah ek tuch patrakaar ko kyon tag kar rahein hain? Aap Shotgun hain, Saamba nahi (Why are you tagging small journalists like us like a coward? You are shotgun and not a Saamba),” she said.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 18:36 IST