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‘She brought bad energy’: House help's chilling bat-knife murder by doctor in posh South Delhi area

The accused, identified as Dr Manish Gupta, allegedly thrashed his domestic worker with a bat and stabbed her in his apartment in Mount Kailash.

Published on: Jun 19, 2026 08:53 am IST
Reported by Jignasa Sinha
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A 50-year-old dermatologist residing in an upscale South Delhi area allegedly murdered his domestic worker on Thursday by thrashing her with a bat and knife because he thought she “brought bad energy” to the house.

Domestic workers had an argument with the police after they were not allowed to see the body.(Hindustan Times)

The accused, identified as Dr Manish Gupta, allegedly thrashed his domestic worker with a bat and stabbed her with a sharp object in his apartment in Mount Kailash, HT earlier reported. The doctor was apprehended and questioned by the police on Thursday.

During the interrogation, Gupta reportedly revealed that he wanted the victim, Meena Haldar, to be removed from her job at his house, but was upset because no one had listened to him.

“He told us that he wanted Meena to be removed from the job but his family members refused to do so. He was upset and felt bad that nobody listened to him. He also told us that he suspected that Meena was bringing bad energy to the house and this affected his son’s studies,” a senior police officer who refused to be named told HT.

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Another resident from the building opposite to Gupta’s apartment saw the woman lying on the terrace in a pool of blood and made a PCR call.

‘She never took leaves, showed up on time’

The victim, who lived in the Prakash Mohalla area adjoining Mount Kailash and East of Kailash is survived by her husband, son Robin and daughter-in-law Saptami. Robin, who works at a shop in Nehru Place, said his mother had “worked very hard to run the house for years” when he was a child.

“She never took leaves, she always showed up on time. She always listened to them (Guptas). Why did they do this?” he said, while demanding answers. He said his mother had always praised the family, and had worked there for around 10-12 years.

More than 50-60 domestic workers gathered outside the apartment around noon and staged a protest. The workers had an argument with the police after they were not allowed to see the body. The police took the woman’s son to AIIMS to see her body.

 
delhi murder mount kailash
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Home / India News / ‘She brought bad energy’: House help's chilling bat-knife murder by doctor in posh South Delhi area
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