Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani Mukerjea reacts to ‘missing remains’ report

Days after the prosecution informed a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court that the remains of Sheena Bora are 'untraceable', prime accused Indrani Mukerjea claimed that no skeleton remains were found 2012 in the first place, and the entire plot was just a “concocted story”. Indrani Mukerjea, accused of murdering her daughter Sheena Bora. (HT Photo)

Mukerjea further said that murdered Sheena Bora's fiancé Rahul Mukerjea should be taken into custody for interrogation regarding the murder case, since he was the last person to see Bora alive.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Indrani Mukerjea told ANI, “In my personal view, I think no skeleton remains were ever discovered in 2012 May. It was all a concocted story because it is very difficult to access except that from the custody of a premier agency like CBI, this form of crucial evidence can go missing. So I think that evidence never existed.”

“And on account of this manipulated, botched-up investigation by several kinds of agencies and organizations...And I think the investigation itself was half-baked and everybody was in a rush to charge me because they were running out of time,” she further added.

Questioning the legitimacy of the initial DNA reports of the alleged remains of the victim, the former media magnate said, “The necessary people must be, interrogated again, as to why a DNA expert had to cut out printed coordinates and change them to make a DNA report. He must be taken into a custodial interrogation.”

Mukerjea also questioned the role of Rahul Mukerjea, the fiancé of Sheena Bora, in the alleged murder case. She said that Rahul should be taken into custody for interrogation regarding the case.

"I feel very strongly that since Rahul Mukherjee claims to be the fiancé of my daughter and he claims that he had last seen her, I think he needs to be taken into custodial interrogation..." said Mukerjea.

Earlier this week, the prosecution in Sheena Bora murder case informed the special CBI court that the remains – purportedly that of the victim – sent by the Pen police to the JJ Hospital in April 2012 for examination are “untraceable”. However, the CBI said that this will not weaken their case as the DNA report of the remains collected in 2012 have already been examined.

Sheena Bora, was allegedly murdered on April 24, 2012, and her body was dumped in a forest in Pen tehsil of Raigad district. It was alleged that her mother Indrani Mukerjea, along with her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna, murdered her and tried to dispose of her body by burning it in the forest.