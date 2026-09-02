HT Morning News Brief September 2: Sheikh Hasina exclusive, PM Modi vs ‘double standards’ and a cricket crisis

Former Bangladesh premier Sheikh Hasina, in her first telephonic interview with Indian media, has questioned the Bangladesh Nationalist Party government’s move to link her extradition to a possible visit to New Delhi by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, pointing out that she intends to return home on her own by December. “I am going back to my own country, I don’t understand why he [Rahman] is objecting to that. They are talking about the extradition treaty, I want to go back on my own to my country. I will go back," she said. Click here to read the full interview .

US-Iran hostilities have escalated again, with the US military launching a fresh wave of strikes and Iran claiming retaliation. US Central Command said it hit "air defense sites, radar systems, maritime assets and facilities, mine laying capabilities, and communications sites" linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. President Trump said the strikes responded to Iran's attempted mining of the Strait of Hormuz and an earlier attack on a US military base, warning of further action if Tehran retaliates, Bloomberg reported. Click here for Live Updates .

The West Asia conflict must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, and not on the battlefield, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, even as he urged Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) states to shun “double standards” while unitedly countering the challenge of terrorism. Modi made the remarks while addressing the 26th SCO Summit in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek. The comments were made before a gathering that included Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Xi Jinping of China, which has often stymied India’s efforts to sanction Pakistani terrorists at bodies such as the UN Security Council. Click here to read more.

Girl jumps off Faridabad school roof, dies; dad says made to stand in sun for hours A 16-year-old student died by suicide after jumping from her school's third-floor terrace in Faridabad on Tuesday, police said. Her family alleges she was made to stand in the sun for hours as punishment; the school has denied this. Click here to read more.