India-Bangladesh friendship pipeline to be inaugurated today: Top points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline (IBFPL) via video conference today. The event to inaugurate the first cross-border energy pipeline between the two countries is scheduled for 5 pm. Here are top points on the India-Bangladesh friendship pipeline: India-Bangladesh friendship pipeline: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and PM Modi are seen in this file photo.(PTI)

1. The pipeline has been built at an estimated cost of ₹377 crore. Bangladesh's section of the pipeline cost ₹285 crore.

2. The entire pipeline is 131.5-km long and will be used to supply diesel from India to Bangladesh.

3. The supply will start on an experimental basis in June this year.

4. The construction of the project started in 2018 with the help of India's grant funding.

5. The pipeline will transport 1 million metric ton of high-speed diesel every year to seven districts of North Bangladesh.

6. The pipeline runs from the Siliguri-based marketing terminal of the Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) to the Parbatipur depot of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC).

7. The fuel transport deal will be effective for 15 years with an option for further extension.

8. "The operation of India- Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline will put in place a sustainable, reliable, cost-effective and environment friendly mode of transporting HSD (High-speed diesel) from India to Bangladesh and will further enhance cooperation in energy security between the two countries,” a statement from PM Modi's office said.

