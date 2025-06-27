Shekhawat lays foundation for Akhanda Godavari project

Union minister for tourism and culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the Akhanda Godavari tourism project at Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district, aimed at transforming the historical city into a global tourism destination. Union tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan at the foundation stone laying event on Thursday. (HT photo)

Addressing a meeting on the occasion, Shekhawat said the Akhanda Godavari project, under the Special Assistance for Capital Investment (SACI) scheme of the central government, would help turn Rajamahendravaram into a spiritual and cultural capital.

“The central government has allocated ₹95 crore for this initiative and aims to revive the historical Havelock Bridge as a multi-functional tourist hub,” he said.

He further said the Centre had extended support to various tourism projects in the state under various schemes such as Swadesh Darshan, Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD), and Challenge-Based Destination Development (CBDD).

“Under Swadesh Darshan 2.0, destinations like Araku, Borra Caves, Lambasingi, and Suryalanka Beach are being developed for eco and adventure tourism,” he said, adding that by 2035, the government was planning to attract 3.5 million tourists annually through the Akhanda Godavari project.

The key components of the Akhanda Godavari project include transformation of the 127-year-old Havelock Bridge into a themed tourism park, development of Pushkar Ghat as a spiritual attraction with daily river rituals, creation of tent cities, boating facilities, and cruise tourism infrastructure, revitalisation of Kadiam nurseries and Godavari canals as experiential centres and integration with historical and religious circuits, including Annaram, Srisailam, and Gandikota.

State deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan said Rajamahendravaram had a lot of cultural significance. “The Godavari region has long dreamed of repurposing the Havelock Bridge for tourism. With ₹450 crore sanctioned for seven tourism projects, that dream is finally taking shape,” Pawan said.

He also underlined the employment potential, noting that completed tourism projects across the state could create over 400,000 jobs. “The double-engine government — a powerful coalition at the Centre and state — makes rapid development possible,” he said, thanking Shekhawat for his continued support on issues like the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and Polavaram project.

State BJP president and Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeswari said she had already raised in Parliament the demand to declare Rajamahendravaram as a heritage city. She highlighted the central government’s ongoing support for Andhra Pradesh’s development under the NDA coalition and reiterated her commitment to reviving the region’s historical and spiritual identity.

State tourism minister Kandula Durgesh, who spearheaded the project, said the Akhanda Godavari initiative would integrate sites like Havelock Bridge, Kadiyam nurseries, Satthemma Temple, and the Godavari canal circuit. He personally thanked Shekhawat for approving the DPR and accelerating the project.

“Rajamahendravaram will emerge as a cultural capital. We will request the National School of Drama here and push for its recognition as a heritage city,” Durgesh said.

East Godavari district in-charge minister Nimmala Ramanaidu and Rajahmundry MLA Adireddy Vasu, principal secretary (tourism) Ajay Jain and others took part in the event.