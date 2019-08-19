Shifting to Lunar orbit

india

Chandrayaan-2 will fire its on-board motors to change path and enter the Moon’s orbit between 8.30am and 9.30am on August 20 — the 30th day on its journey to the Moon.

CRUCIAL POINT

The lunar orbit insertion is one of the biggest challenges in the mission, second only to moon landing to be attempted on September 7.

FOUR MANOEUVRES

After Chandrayaan-2’s insertion into lunar orbit, Isro will carry out four more orbit manoeuvres to send it into its final orbit

August 21, August 28, August 30, and September 1

THE FINAL ORBIT

114kmx128km (circular)

The orbiter will revolve around the moon in this orbit for a year

Separation of Lander-Rover (September 2)

Two more manoeuvres to reduce the orbit of the Lander-Rover to 100x30km will be performed

Final landing

September 7, 2.58am

The Lander-Rover will operate for a lunar day (14 Earth days)

The spacecraft

Orbiter (2,379kg, 8 payloads)

‘Vikram’ lander (1,471kg, 4 payloads)

‘Pragyan’ rover (27kg, 2 payload)

“This will be a very crucial move. The moon is moving and the spacecraft is moving as well. Everything from the velocity, to the inclination, has to be absolutely accurate to ensure that the lunar capture happens,”ISRO scientist

