Shinde-led Sena claims support of Raj Thackeray’s MNS in Kalyan-Dombivali

Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Wednesday claimed Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has offered it support for control of Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation, even as the latter contested the civic polls in Maharashtra with Shiv Sena (UBT). Shiv Sena lawmaker Shrikant Shinde said the MNS has offered support. (X)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single-largest party in Mumbai and 20 other municipal corporations on Friday last, with the Thackeray family losing control over the civic body in the financial capital for the first time in 25 years. The MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) contested the civic polls in an alliance years after Shinde split the Sena and allied with the BJP. The alliance was forged after Raj Thackeray reconciled with his estranged cousin Uddhav Thackeray of the Shiv Sena (UBT).

The Shinde-led Sena has 53 corporators, the BJP 50, Shiv Sena (UBT) 11, and MNS five in the Kalyan-Dombivali civic body. People aware of the matter said two of the Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators are said to be in touch with the Shinde group, and two are untraceable.

Shiv Sena lawmaker and Shinde’s son, Shrikant Shinde, said that they have registered a group of 53 corporators with the Konkan commissioner. “The MNS has also registered and given us support. We have fought elections with the BJP, and we will form the body of Mahayuti,” he said, referring to the BJP-led ruling alliance in the state. “Whoever comes is welcome. More people are better for development.” He said MNS leader Raju Patil feels they must ally with Mahayuti for development.

Shrikant Shinde said Eknath Shinde and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will take the final call. He added that there was no discussion on posts.

MNS leader Avinash Jadhav said that they were yet to get a final clearance from Raj Thackeray. Mumbai MNS chief Sandeep Deshpande said that local units can take their own decisions.

In Mumbai, Shiv Sena (UBT) has appointed former mayor Kishori Pednekar as its group leader.