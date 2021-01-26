Shiromani Akali Dal condemns violence in Delhi during farmers' tractor parade
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday condemned the incidents of violence during the farmers' tractor parade in Delhi.
The party, in a statement here, said it stands for peace and communal harmony and believes in democratic values.
The SAD, an opposition party in Punjab, also appealed to the people to maintain peace and calm at all costs.
Meanwhile, an emergency meeting of the SAD's core committee has been convened on Wednesday to consider the situation arising out of the incidents in the national capital.
Wielding sticks, clubs and holding the tricolour and union flags, thousands of farmers atop tractors broke barriers, clashed with police and entered the city from various points storming the Red Fort and climbing atop the flagpole on Republic Day.
Farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several border points of Delhi since November 28, demanding a repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee to the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.
