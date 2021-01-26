IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Farmers' body Samyukt Kisan Morcha calls off tractor rally, says movement will continue peacefully
Farmers push aside a bus to pass along a road during the tractor rally, in New Delhi on Tuesday.(AFP Photo)
Farmers push aside a bus to pass along a road during the tractor rally, in New Delhi on Tuesday.(AFP Photo)
india news

Farmers' body Samyukt Kisan Morcha calls off tractor rally, says movement will continue peacefully

The announcement comes after a day of violence in Delhi in which policemen were injured and buses vandalised.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:00 PM IST

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of the 40 farmers' unions, on Tuesday called off the tractor rally and said that their movement will continue peacefully.

It also appealed to all participants to immediately return to their respective protest sites.

In a statement, the SKM said that the "movement will continue peacefully" and further steps will be discussed and decided soon.

Explained: What farmers want

The announcement comes after a day of violence in Delhi in which policemen were injured and buses vandalised. The violence started after the farmer organisations deviated from the path decided by the authorities for tractor rally. They pushed towards central Delhi, breaking barricades and facing water cannons.

Some groups of farmers also stormed the Red Fort and hoisted their own flag. In the clashes at the 17th century monument, the policemen were attacked with sticks, leaving some of them injured.

At least 19 people were taken to two Delhi hospitals following violence during the tractor rally. Most of them suffered minor injuries and were in need of first aid, according to doctors from the two hospitals.

The SKM had earlier condemned and regretted the violence that took place in the national capital. It claimed that some "anti-social" elements infiltrated their "peaceful" protest on Republic Day.

"Anti-social elements had infiltrated the otherwise peaceful movement. We have always held that peace is our biggest strength and that any violation would hurt the movement," the SKM had said in a statement, adding that it dissociates itself from those who have resorted to violence.


The farmers, who have been protesting against three farm laws of the Centre, held the tractor rally to demand the repeal of new acts. Instead of following the marked route, they forcibly entered central Delhi by removing police barricades.

The three laws against which these farmers have been protesting since November 26 are: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmer protest farm law delhi police
app
Close
e-paper
Haryana police personnel during a mock drill at Badarpur border in Faridabad.(PTI)
Haryana police personnel during a mock drill at Badarpur border in Faridabad.(PTI)
india news

Haryana shuts down mobile internet services in three NCR districts

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:25 PM IST
  • The Haryana government said the decision was taken on the basis of intelligence reports on the likelihood of violence and disturbance of public peace in the state's national capital region districts
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gurugram: Haryana Police personnel conduct a march near Rajiv Chowk as part of preparations for farmers' tractor rally, in Gurugram, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_25_2021_000228B)(PTI)
Gurugram: Haryana Police personnel conduct a march near Rajiv Chowk as part of preparations for farmers' tractor rally, in Gurugram, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_25_2021_000228B)(PTI)
india news

Haryana on high alert after chaos in Delhi during tractor parade

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:21 PM IST
In view of the violent incidents in several areas during the farmers' tractor parade in Delhi, Haryana Director General of Police Manoj Yadava said a 'high alert' has been sounded in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A protesting farmer hurls back a tear gas shell towards police as they march to the capital breaking police barricades during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, on Tuesday.(AP Photo)
A protesting farmer hurls back a tear gas shell towards police as they march to the capital breaking police barricades during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, on Tuesday.(AP Photo)
india news

Feel ashamed and take responsibility: Yogendra Yadav on protest violence

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:15 PM IST
"I appealed continuously that we stick to whatever route was decided and not deviate. Only if the movement goes peacefully, we will be able to win," said Yogendra Yadav, who has been supporting the farmers' agitation against the new agriculture laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers push aside a bus to pass along a road during the tractor rally, in New Delhi on Tuesday.(AFP Photo)
Farmers push aside a bus to pass along a road during the tractor rally, in New Delhi on Tuesday.(AFP Photo)
india news

Farmers' body Samyukt Kisan Morcha calls off tractor rally with immediate effect

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:00 PM IST
The announcement comes after a day of violence in Delhi in which policemen were injured and buses vandalised.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Artists perform during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations, in Srinagar on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Artists perform during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations, in Srinagar on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

R-Day celebrations end calmly in Kashmir amid tight security, internet shutdown

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 07:58 PM IST
  • A three-tier security was placed across Kashmir, especially around Srinagar's SK stadium where the main function was held.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister Khattar said that at present, there are about 1,500 villages that get 16 to 21 hours of electricity supply daily and added that 24-hour power supply will be ensured in these villages soon.(PTI)
Chief minister Khattar said that at present, there are about 1,500 villages that get 16 to 21 hours of electricity supply daily and added that 24-hour power supply will be ensured in these villages soon.(PTI)
india news

Haryana: 223 more villages included under 24-hour power supply scheme on R-Day

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 07:16 PM IST
With these 223 villages, the number of villages under the scheme has increased to 5,223.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said she was deeply disturbed by the developments in Delhi's tractor rally.(File photo)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said she was deeply disturbed by the developments in Delhi's tractor rally.(File photo)
india news

'Centre's attitude insensitive': Bengal CM on violence at Delhi tractor rally

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 07:55 PM IST
"Deeply disturbed by worrying and painful developments that have unfolded on the streets of Delhi. Centre's insensitive attitude and indifference towards our farmer brothers and sisters has to be blamed for this situation," Banerjee tweeted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A plantation drive was also organised to mark the launch of the Dhannipur project(Sourced)
A plantation drive was also organised to mark the launch of the Dhannipur project(Sourced)
india news

Ayodhya’s Dhannipur mosque project launched with unfurling of tricolour on R-Day

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 07:11 PM IST
  • The Dhannipur project includes a mosque, hospital, museum, library, community kitchen, Indo-Islamic Cultural Research Centre and Publication House.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesting farmers remove the barricades after breaching the routes during their tractor rally, at Ghazipur border near Delhi on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)
Protesting farmers remove the barricades after breaching the routes during their tractor rally, at Ghazipur border near Delhi on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)
india news

Explained: As tractor rally turns violent in Delhi, what farmers want

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:24 PM IST
As far as negotiations with the government are concerned, the agenda of the farmers is to focus the discussions only on ways in which the new laws can be scrapped.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Papammal runs her own organic farm where she has been cultivating a variety of millets, pulses, vegetables and corn for over nine decades.(HT photo)
Papammal runs her own organic farm where she has been cultivating a variety of millets, pulses, vegetables and corn for over nine decades.(HT photo)
india news

105-year-old organic farmer from Coimbatore is celebrating her Padma Shri award

By Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Chennai
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 07:00 PM IST
  • The centenarian’s day starts at 5.30 in the morning and by 6 am she is on the field working until the afternoon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police lathicharge farmers who were attempting to break barricades at ITO during their 'tractor march' on Republic Day, in New Delhi on Tuesday.(PTI Photo)
Police lathicharge farmers who were attempting to break barricades at ITO during their 'tractor march' on Republic Day, in New Delhi on Tuesday.(PTI Photo)
india news

Railways announces refund for passengers who missed train due to tractor rally

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:49 PM IST
The violence during tractor rally led to chaos in many areas of Delhi and affected traffic. Many stations on various line of Delhi Metro were also closed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The mangled ambulance being towed away(HT PHOTO)
The mangled ambulance being towed away(HT PHOTO)
india news

Five killed as ambulance rams into truck in UP’s Bhadoi

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:31 PM IST
  • The victims were carrying the body of a person from Asansol in West Bengal to Chittorgarh in Rajasthan when the accident took place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Centre's responsibility was to keep law &amp; order in control but they failed,” Sharad Pawar said.(HT Photo)
"Centre's responsibility was to keep law & order in control but they failed,” Sharad Pawar said.(HT Photo)
india news

'Centre's responsibility to maintain law and order, it failed': Sharad Pawar

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:46 PM IST
“Nobody will support whatever happened today but the reason behind it cannot be ignored either. Govt should act maturely & take the right decision,” Pawar said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tractor with two farmers overturns at Delhi-Noida border on Tuesday. (ANI photo)
Tractor with two farmers overturns at Delhi-Noida border on Tuesday. (ANI photo)
india news

At least 19 in hospital after violence at tractor rally in Delhi

By Anonna Dutt | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:38 PM IST
  • Six people were rushed to the emergency department at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students from the government college of nursing hold Indian national flags to celebrate the Republic Day, in Chennai. (AP)
Students from the government college of nursing hold Indian national flags to celebrate the Republic Day, in Chennai. (AP)
india news

Airports Authority of India celebrates 72nd Republic Day with fervour

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:16 PM IST
"On the 72nd #RepublicDay. celebrations, Arvind Singh, Chairman, #AAI unfurled the flag at Delhi Air Traffic Services Complex in presence of AAI Board Members, @aaiRedNR and other senior AAI officials," the AAI tweeted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP