Shiv Sena attacks Maharashtra CM Fadnavis over law and order situation in Mumbai, state

The Shiv Sena Monday attacked Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, over the law and order situation in Mumbai and other parts of the state, saying Nagpur leads the chart on incidents of crime including murder, kidnapping, extortion, rape etc and now this “wave” has come to the state capital.

The criticism in an editorial in Sena’s mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ came after unidentified assailants attacked Sena MLA Tukaram Kate in Mumbai last Friday. The legislator escaped unhurt but one of his supporters suffered injuries fending off the attack.

The editorial also said that a 31-year old man was gunned down in Dadar on Friday. “The daily incidents of crime have made the people of Mumbai anxious; the way criminals and goons are roaming freely is dangerous,” it said.

The Sena, which is a coalition partner in the state government, has been demanding a full-time home minister for the state. Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar is a minister of state for home.

Claiming the BJP was more focussed on expanding the base of the party than governing the state, the editorial alleged the party was inducting criminals in its fold.

Referring to BJP MLA Ram Kadam’s recent statements about “kidnapping” girls, it said, “The legislators of the ruling party are talking about (helping) daughters elope, and the police give protection to such people... What else can you expect if criminals and goons are inducted in the party?”

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 23:26 IST