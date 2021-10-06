Shiv Sena heaps praise on Priyanka Gandhi, says she has ‘same fire’ as her grandmother

A day after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, the Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana said in its editorial that she has the same fire as her late grandmother Indira Gandhi. Shiv Sena, a former ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has questioned the silence of PM Modi over the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri and slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for detaining Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while she was on her way to meet the family members of the victims.

“Since she (Priyanka Gandhi) is a general secretary of the Congress party, there can be a political attack on her, but she is also the granddaughter of great leader Indira Gandhi who made great sacrifices for the country and partitioned Pakistan (into Bangladesh). Those who illegally imprisoned her should have been conscious of this fact,” Saamana said.

Priyanka Gandhi was stopped from reaching Lakhimpur Kheri where four protesting farmers were killed after an SUV belonging to Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son allegedly ploughed into them. Gandhi said that the UP police didn’t serve her any order or notice and no copy of the FIR was shared with her.

““I have not been produced in front of a magistrate or any other judicial officer either. I have also not been allowed to meet my legal counsel who has been standing at the gate since morning. Presently I am not going into the details of the completely illegal physical force used on my colleagues and me at the time of my arrest,” she said.

Sena alleged that the Uttar Pradesh administration manhandled the Congress general secretary who was only asking about her crime or whether an FIR was registered against her. The Marathi publication claimed that the BJP would have unleashed its army of women volunteers if such an incident had taken place with any of its women workers.

"Priyanka Gandhi is a fiery leader and fighter. Her eyes and voice have the same fire as Indira Gandhi," it said.

(With inputs from agencies)