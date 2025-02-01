Menu Explore
Shiv Sena leader attacked for complaining about illegal gambling in Maharashtra's Palghar, 7 charged

PTI |
Feb 01, 2025 02:40 PM IST

Seven individuals face attempted murder charges following an attack on Shiv Sena leader Vijay Gholap in Jawhar on January 29

A 75-year-old Shiv Sena leader was allegedly attacked and injured by a group of people at his house in Maharashtra's Palghar after he complained about illegal gambling in the district, police said on Saturday.

A gang of persons reportedly beat and wounded a 75-year-old Shiv Sena politician at his home in Palghar, Maharashtra, after he lodged a complaint against unlawful gaming in the area.(PTI)
A gang of persons reportedly beat and wounded a 75-year-old Shiv Sena politician at his home in Palghar, Maharashtra, after he lodged a complaint against unlawful gaming in the area.(PTI)

The police have registered a case of attempted murder against seven persons for the attack that occurred in Jawhar on January 29, an official said.

The official said that Vijay Gholap, deputy chief of the Shiv Sena's district unit, had complained to the authorities about illegal gambling, after which the police took action and stopped the activity.

On the evening of January 29, the accused arrived at Gholap's house and attacked him with iron rods. The septuagenarian sustained severe injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The official said that based on Gholap's complaint, a case was registered against the accused under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 190 (offence committed in prosecution of common object), 191(2) (rioting) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Palghar police are also probing the murder of Shiv Sena leader Ashok Dhodi, whose body was found in the trunk of his car in neighbouring Gujarat on Friday, days after he was reported missing by his family.

Dhodi went missing from Gholwad here on January 20, and his body was found in the trunk of his car, which was abandoned in a shut stone quarry in Bhilad in Gujarat's Valsad district, police said.

The victim's family has claimed that his murder was linked to his complaints against the liquor mafia.

