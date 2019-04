Shiv Sena leader shot dead in Gurdaspur

A Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) leader was shot dead in Gurdaspur district on Friday evening by three youths over a dispute, police said.

Ajay Salaria, 30, of a resident of Jagatpur village, was about to board a bus from near a bus stand in the Purana Shalla area. Three youths, who have been identified, came on a motorcycle and one of them pulled a gun and opened fire at Salaria. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

“There is no terror or any other angle behind this incident. The only thing which has come to the fore so far is that the assailants had a dispute with him over some issue,” SSP Swarndeep Singh said.

The accused are at large, but will be nabbed soon. A case has been registered and an investigation is on, the SSP said.

Family members of the deceased have alleged that Salaria was facing threats to his life from the assailants, but the police failed to act on time.

