Shiv Sena minister's 'vomiting' remark for Ajit Pawar camp triggers row; NCP (SP)'s ‘throw out’ jab at BJP

The political tension within Maharashtra's ruling Mahayuti coalition, comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has escalated following a controversial remark by Shiv Sena minister Tanaji Sawant. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with State Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar during the Mahayuti meeting.(ANI)

Speaking at an event on Thursday, Shiv Sena minister Tanaji Sawant said he feels like vomiting after sitting next to NCP colleagues in cabinet meetings. Sawant said he is a hardcore Shiv Sainik and never got along with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders.

“Even if we sit next to each other in the cabinet, I feel like vomiting after coming out,” Sawant said.

Amol Mitkari, an NCP spokesperson and Member of Legislative Council (MLC), condemned Sawant’s statement, questioning whether it was solely his party's responsibility to maintain the fragile coalition.

“We are quiet only to maintain the coalition dharma,” Mitkari said.

How Sharad Pawar camp reacted

Sawant’s comments have not only put a spotlight on the deep-seated discomfort within the Mahayuti alliance but also provided ammunition to the opposition.

The NCP (SP) on Friday said it’s time for the BJP to throw Ajit Pawar's party out of Mahayuti.

Clyde Crasto, a spokesperson for the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), interpreted Sawant's remarks as a clear indication that the Mahayuti coalition no longer needs Ajit Pawar’s NCP.

He pointed out that even within the RSS, concerns had been raised about aligning with Ajit Pawar, and now, Sawant’s statement has brought these internal tensions to the forefront.

“The time has come when the BJP will, slowly but steadily, throw Ajit Pawar out of Mahayuti. All is not well and cracks are getting bigger by the day.

"It is time for Ajit Pawar to wake up and smell the coffee,” Crasto said.

Mahesh Tapase, another NCP (SP) spokesperson, claimed that Ajit Pawar has lost his self-respect and there is growing discontent within the ranks of the Shinde-led Sena over the alliance with NCP.

“I never imagined that Ajit Dada, who once commanded immense respect within the NCP, would compromise his self-respect for power,” Tapase said.

The Sharad Pawar-founded NCP split in July 2023 when Ajit Pawar and MLAs loyal to him broke away to join the Mahayuti. Subsequently, the Ajit Pawar faction got the party name and its clock symbol. Since the split, both factions have been targeting each other.