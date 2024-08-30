The political play around Maharashtra's state idols

MUMBAI: The collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue at Rajkot, Sindhudurg, has led to a slanging match between leaders of the ruling Mahayuti and opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) – the latter is accusing the former of corruption and compromising with Maharashtra’s pride. Desecration of Ambedkar Statue - Ramabai Chawl Riots - JULY 11, 1997 - Mumbai - Grieving women wails at Rajawadi Municipal Hospital following the death of their Kith and Kin in Police firing after Violence broke out due to desecration of an ambedkar statue at Ramabai Nagar in North - East Mumbai on Friday. Eleven People were reportedly killed when Police opened fire ona violent mob. PTI PHOTO - RIOTS MAHARASHTRA

While the Eknath Shinde government was quick with a counter offensive declaring a probe into the event and promising a bigger statue of the Maratha warrior at the same spot, the opposition upped the ante by declaring a state-wide agitation on September 1. Incidentally, these events are playing out in the backdrop of the agitation by the Marathas for reservation in government jobs and education.

This, however, is not the first time that a statue of a national figure has generated heated political conversations, especially ahead elections.

The desecration of Ambedkar statue

The incident: July 11, 1997, a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar at Ramabai Nagar, a predominantly Dalit colony along the Eastern Express Highway, at Ghatkopar, was found garlanded with footwear. The incident sparked protests and angry Ambedkar followers gathered at the spot to stage a rasta roko, which took a violent turn.

A team of State Reserve Police Force, which was sent to control the mob, opened fire on the protestors in which 10 Dalits were killed and 26 were injured. The state government subsequently appointed a commission of inquiry to probe the incident.

Impact: The then Shiv Sena-BJP alliance government faced a volley of criticisms. The Dalit backlash was severe and various factions of the Republican Party of India (RPI) joined forces to project a united voice. The impact of the incident was seen in the Lok Sabha elections held a year later when Congress, led by Sharad Pawar, (who was in Congress then) won 38 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. The anti-saffron combine sentiments prevailed among the Dalits which was one of the reasons why the Shiv Sena-BJP government at the time was voted out in the 1999 assembly elections, even as Congress was split by Pawar to form NCP.

Grand memorial in Arabian sea

The incident: The plan to build a grand memorial was first announced by the Congress-NCP alliance ahead of assembly elections in 2004, when the opposition Shiv Sena-BJP alliance posed to be a challenge before the government.

In the Lok Sabha elections held the same year, the saffron combine won 25 seats as against 23 won by Congress-NCP alliance. At the time American author James Laine courted controversy over his book ‘Shivaji: Hindu King in Islamic India.’ Maratha outfits objected to certain remarks made by the author in his book. NCP leader and then home minister R Patil took the lead in banning the book. It was around the same time the demand for Maratha reservation was mooted by some groups.

In this backdrop, the Congress-NCP alliance announced the idea of a memorial of Shivaji Maharaj mid-sea. While the project did not take off, the Congress-NCP alliance returned to power, and promised to build the memorial again ahead of the 2009 assembly elections. A model of the memorial was also displayed on the ground floor of Mantralaya, the state secretariate. Ahead of the Mumbai civic polls in 2016, the foundation stone for the memorial was laid at the hands of by the hands of prime minister Narendra Modi.

Impact:

This was used to create a sense of Maratha pride – the narrative paid rich dividends as NCP won more seats (71) than its ally Congress (69) as the alliance retained power in 2004 assembly elections. The Maratha factor stood in good stead for the alliance in 2009 assembly election.

Prof Surendra Jondhale, a Mumbai-based political analyst, said political parties and politicians prefer emotive issues as they help them connect with the people immediately.

“The images of cultural or ideological icons are deeply rooted in the minds of the people. Building statues or memorials stokes their emotions. That’s why political parties prefer them.” Given the current socio-political situation in the state, it would be surprising if the parties do not resort to such political moves, he added.