Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi's dig at BJP amid Agnipath protests: 'When one sits in ivory tower…'

Amid nationwide protests against Centre's new ‘Agnipath’ recruitment policy, Shiv Sena leader and party's Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took a swipe at the Narendra Modi-led central government on Friday. Taking to Twitter, she called recruitment scheme a “ill thought out policy” that is leading to “chaos, violence and unrest in the country”.

“Land Acquisition, 2015; Demonetisation, 2016; Farm Act, 2021, [and] Agneepath Recruitment Scheme, 2022. When one sits in ivory tower and drafts policy in the belief that only they know what the nation needs,” Chaturvedi's post on the micro-blogging site read.

Several opposition leaders have criticised the recruitment schemes, with some calling it an insult to the army officers. Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi renewed his attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre, saying Modi cannot “hear anything except the voice of his ‘friends’”.

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati have also raised concerns regarding the ‘Agnipath’ policy. Left parties and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal have also joined other opposition leaders in attacking the Centre over the ‘Agnipath’ scheme.

Meanwhile, violent protests continued on Friday as well across the country with at least seven states and Union territories (UT) getting affected. Angry mob have damaged dozens of trains in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana, among others. Blocking roads and railway tracks, and pelting stones at cops have also featured the countrywide agitation. One person died and eight others sustained injuries after police resorted to firing at Secunderabad Railway Station earlier on Friday due to massive protests. Railways have confirmed that over 200 trains have been impacted so far.

The Centre has maintained its stance on the scheme though it announced late Thursday night about increasing the upper age limit of ‘Agnipath’ applicants from 21 years to 23 for the first year (current 2022 cycle) only.

All the three service chiefs have also backed the policy, saying it will open up various career avenues for India's youth and give them an opportunity to serve the nation. However, veterans have argued the disadvantages of the ‘Agnipath’ scheme will outweigh the advantages.

Protestors have demanded a rollback of the ‘Agnipath’ scheme, with many claiming they were awaiting to write the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) having cleared the physical round already earlier.

Armed forces had frozen recruitment for two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the one under the ‘Agnipath’ scheme will kickstart it officially.

