Agnipath protests: 'Not even 24 hours passed…': Priyanka's swipe at BJP

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday called on the government to withdraw 'Agnipath' - the contentious new 'tour of duty' recruitment scheme for the armed forces. The Congress leader declared that the amendment announced late last night - the upper age limit was increased by two years for recruitments in 2022 - was proof the scheme had been hastily imposed.

"Not even 24 hours passed... the BJP government had to change the rules of new army recruitment, meaning the plan is being imposed on youth in a hurry," she tweeted, demanding prime minister Narendra Modi 'withdraw this scheme immediately'.

24 घंटे भी नहीं बीते कि भाजपा सरकार को नई आर्मी भर्ती का नियम बदलना पड़ा



मतलब, योजना जल्दबाजी में युवाओं पर थोपी जा रही है@narendramodi जी



इस स्कीम को तुरंत वापस लीजिए



एयरफोर्स की रुकी भर्तियों में नियुक्ति और रिजल्ट दीजिए।



सेना भर्ती को (आयु में छूट देकर) पहले की तरह कीजिए — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 17, 2022

On Wednesday too Priyanka Gandhi slammed the government over the 'Agnipath' scheme, tweeting 'the BJP (is) making recruitment to the armed forces its lab for experiments'.

She has been joined in her attacks on the government's 'Agnipath' scheme by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who warned the prime minister Thursday against taking an 'agnipareeksha', or 'test by fire', of armed forces aspirants.

Opposition leaders - Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party chiefs Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati, AAP boss Arvind Kejriwal and CPIM's Sitaram Yechury - have joined the Gandhis in criticising the 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme.

Violent protests have broken out against the 'Agnipath' scheme this week, with trains torched in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, vehicles vandalised and roads blocked in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

There have even been reports of train passengers injured in Telangana.

The government has defended 'Agnipath', stating it was rolled out after talks with serving military officials and that the 75 per cent of recruits who are retired after four years will get employment and education opportunities.

The scheme has also been defended by the chief ministers of BJP-ruled UP, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, who have said 'Agniveers' - or those who are recruited (and retired) under the 'Agnipath' scheme - will be prioritised for jobs in the public sector, including police.

However, in a nod to concerns, the government has relaxed the upper age limit for recruits under the 'Agnipath' scheme from 21 to 23; this is for 2022 only.

