On Agnipath protests, Rahul Gandhi says: 'PM listens only to voice of friends'

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday stepped up his attacks on the government over the 'Agnipath' scheme for recruitment to the armed forces, slamming prime minister Narendra Modi for listening only to 'friends'. Rahul Gandhi - who has tweeted thrice this week as protests against the 'Agnipath' scheme turn violent - cited other contentious measures, like demonetisation and the three farm laws - and tweeted: "The prime minister does not understand what the people of the country want, as he cannot hear anything except the voice of his 'friends'."

"Agnipath - youth rejected. Farm laws - farmers rejected. Noteban - economists rejected. GST - traders rejected..." the senior Congress leader declared.

अग्निपथ - नौजवानों ने नकारा



कृषि कानून - किसानों ने नकारा



नोटबंदी - अर्थशास्त्रियों ने नकारा



GST - व्यापारियों ने नकारा



देश की जनता क्या चाहती है, ये बात प्रधानमंत्री नहीं समझते क्यूंकि उन्हें अपने ‘मित्रों’ की आवाज़ के अलावा कुछ सुनाई नहीं देता। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 17, 2022

Rahul Gandhi's latest tweet-attack comes minutes after his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lashed out, saying last night's amendment to the 'Agnipath' - relaxing of upper age limits for recruitment - was proof the government had rushed the scheme without proper thought.

She reiterated opposition party calls for the 'Agnipath' scheme to be withdrawn.

On Thursday Rahul Gandhi warned the government not to take an 'agnipareeksha', or 'test by fire', of armed forces aspirants.

The day before he warned the BJP to 'stop compromising the dignity, traditions, valour and discipline of our forces'.

The Gandhis have been joined by a raft of opposition leaders - including Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party chiefs Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati, AAP boss Arvind Kejriwal and CPIM's Sitaram Yechury - in criticising the 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme.

Protests against the scheme by armed forces aspirants have raged all week long, but they turned violent over the past two days after trains were torched in Bihar. Trains have also been set on fire in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, and buses and coaches vandalised in UP and other states.

Protests have also broken out in Haryana and Rajasthan, and the southern state of Telangana, where trains have been cancelled and police fired in the air to disperse mobs.

The government has defended the 'Agnipath' scheme, stating it was rolled out after talks with serving military officials and that the 75 per cent of recruits who are retired after four years will get employment and education opportunities.

However, in a nod to concerns, the government last night also relaxed the upper age limit for recruits under the 'Agnipath' scheme from 21 to 23.

