Shivaji Jayanti 2021: All you need to know about the founder of Maratha dynasty
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Kingdom, was born on February 19, 1630, a day celebrated as Shivaji Jayanti in India, particularly in the state of Maharashtra. Friday marks the 391st birth anniversary of the courageous Maratha warrior and the day is celebrated in Maharashtra with great fanfare. The Maharashtra government declared Shivaji Jayanti to be a public holiday in the state.

Here’s all you need to know about the great Maratha warrior:

  1. Shivaji Bhonsale I was born in the hill-fort of Shivneri, near the city of Junnar in what is present-day Pune district, to Shahaji Bhonsle and Jijabai of the famous Maratha clan.
  2. Shivaji is the face of Maharashtra's regional party 'Shiv Sena', which literally translates to the army of Shivaji. Though the party fights elections with the symbol of a bow and arrow, the icon of Shivaji often appears in this nativist party's literature.
  3. Shivaji was said to be completely devoted to his mother Jijabai, who was deeply religious. His upbringing gave him exposure to Hindu epics of Ramayana and Mahabharata, which are said to have influenced his own views on Hindu values.
  4. Shivaji was skilled in mapping out military missions. He was extremely skilled at guerilla-style warfare and planned stealthy war operations. For his art of stealthy warfare, he was often referred to as the ‘mountain rat’.
  5. Shivaji successfully expanded the Maratha empire by capturing and building magnificent forts. Every year on Shivaji Jayanti, people of Maharashtra celebrate his birth anniversary by gathering at the forts Shivaji captured and built.
  6. During India’s struggle for independence, Bal Gangadhar Tilak invoked Shivaji and celebrated him as a figure of courage and valour in the face of oppression.


This year, however, celebrations are expected to be toned down because of the restrictions announced by the Maharashtra government to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The home department has banned processions and bike rallies while restricting the number of people in celebratory gatherings to 100.

