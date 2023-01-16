Shivraj Chouhan ‘disturbed’ by obscene language against his mother in protest

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Jan 16, 2023 06:53 AM IST

The Madhya Pradesh chief minister on Sunday said registering his anguish over the use of objectionable slogans by a Karni Sena activist during a protest in Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed that the activist apologised for his remarks and prayed his mother for her forgiveness.(HT file photo)
BySnehashish Roy

Using indecent language for my mother who passed away years ago in my childhood has disturbed my conscience, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said registering his anguish over the use of objectionable slogans by a Karni Sena activist during a protest in Bhopal. In a series of tweets, he informed that the activist apologised for his remarks and prayed his mother for her forgiveness.

“Everyone has a right to criticise the chief minister but using indecent language for my mother who passed away during my childhood has disturbed my consciene,” CM Chouhan tweeted in Hindi.

On Thursday, a 30-year-old Karni Sena activist from Haryana was arrested for allegedly raising objectionable slogans against the chief minister during a protest in the state capital over several demands. The four-day protest by the outfit laid down around 21 demands including making no arrest without probe in cases related to SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, providing reservations only once to a family among others.

The chief minister said in another tweet that he is committed to the welfare of all and development of all sections of the society.

“I am committed to the welfare of all and have worked for the development of all sections of the society and will continue to do so in the future,” he said.

Chouhan earlier presented a list of reasons for former chief minister Kamal Nath to apologise for. “Kamal Nath ji should run an apology campaign. Kamal Nath took away the laptops, smartphones, and scholarships of the children, now apologise. 51,000 not given for daughters’ marriage, now apologise! Stopped the Sambal scheme, stopped the pilgrimage scheme, Kamal Nath, now apologise," he demanded at a public meeting.

(With agency inputs)

