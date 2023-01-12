'29 lakh job opportunities': CM Chouhan at close of MP Global Investors Summit

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said he will not forgo those who have expressed an interest in investing in the state, nor will give up on those who have not. “We have bonded you with love and affection,” Chouhan said addressing the concluding session of the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit.

The summit received investment intentions worth more than ₹15,42,500 crore that will bring 29 lakh employment opportunities, said Chouhan.

For redressal of investment grievances, the chief minister said, a 'how can I help you' window is being opened on the invest MP website. "I will also review it once a month," Chouhan added.

Investment pledged in different sectors:

(i) In the field of renewable energy in MP, approximately ₹6,09,478 crore has been decided to be invested, which will create 11,84,000 jobs.

(ii) An investment intent of ₹2,80,753 crore has come in urban infrastructure, expecting to provide employment to 4,50,127 people, a chief minister's office statement said.

(iii) A total of 1,06,149 crore has been pledged in food processing and agriculture processing. This will result in 2,20,160 new job opportunities.

(iv) An investment of ₹78,778 crore has come in the IT and electronics sector, which will employ 2,22,371 people.

(v) An investment of ₹76,769 crore has been made in the field of chemicals and petroleum, resulting in the employment of 71,704 people.

(vi) A total of ₹71,351 crore has been decided to invest in the service sector, which will employ 1,66,700 people. An investment of ₹42,254 crore in the field of automobile engineering, which will employ 69,962 people.

(vii) Rs. 17,991 crore investment in pharma and healthcare has been received, creating job opportunities for 1,42,614 people, the statement stated.

(viii) An investment of approximately ₹17,916 crore has been made in logistics and warehousing, resulting in the employment of 56,373 people.

(ix) A total of Rs. 16,914 crore has been decided to invest in the textile and readymade garment sector, resulting in the creation of 1,13,502 jobs.

(x) In other areas, ₹1,25,855 crore has been invested. Over 1,24,168 jobs will be created, the statement added.

In the summit, 35 countries were represented by ambassadors, consulates general, or deputy chiefs of mission. There were 447 international business delegates, 401 international buyers, and over 5000 delegates from 84 countries in attendance. Japan, Canada, the Netherlands, Guyana, Mauritius, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Suriname, Panama, and Fiji were among the ten partner countries and they opened stalls at the summit.