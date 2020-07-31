Shivraj Singh Chouhan and MP ministers pledge 30% of salary for Covid control in Madhya Pradesh

india

Updated: Jul 31, 2020

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced donation of 30% of his salary received since he assumed office to the CM relief fund. Responding to his appeal, his ministerial colleagues, too, have decided to donate 30% of their salaries to the fund for the purpose of containment of Covid situation in the state, as per the state government.

Besides, the CM asked the MLAs to utilise their constituency development funds for upgrading health facilities and meeting other requirements for Covid prevention and treatment in their respective constituencies.

As per the announcement, one third of approximately Rs 500 crore from the district mineral fund in 22 districts of the state will be spent in the respective districts for work related to coronavirus control and employment generation for the poor.

Home minister Narottam Mishra’s announcement that ministers will donate 30% of their salaries came after CM announcing his own contribution to the CM relief fund, as per official information.

“I have decided that from the date of assuming the office of the chief minister till September 30, I will deposit 30% of my salary and allowances in the chief minister relief fund for Corona relief work. So far, an amount of Rs 1.40 lakh has been deposited by me in the first 3 months,” Chouhan said.

He added that a large part of the state budget has been spent for containment of the disease and more expenditure will be needed in future also.

“We all have a responsibility to curtail the unnecessary expenses of the government and provide whatever help we can offer personally….We now have to defeat Corona completely with the active support of the public. For this, a campaign ‘Sankalp ki chain jodo, Sankraman ki chain todo’ will be launched from August 1,” he added.

CM said MLAs should utilise their MLA funds for Corona control related works such as providing essential equipment for medical staff, purchasing face masks, thermometers, PPE kits, testing kits, ventilators, sanitizers etc. in their areas.”

Underlining improvement in Covid situation in the state, Chouhan said, “Corona recovery rate is 70% and the death rate has come down to 2.7%. But still infection is increasing in many places of the state. The economy is being severely affected due to the lockdown. Now, we have to defeat Corona with complete caution and care without enforcing lockdown.”

He added that it was “mandatory” to wear masks and maintain physical distancing for everyone including chief minister, ministers, public representatives, officers and violations will invite fines and prosecution.

In another important announcement, Chouhan said that a roadmap for Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh will be presented to people of the state on August 15 covering four main areas of health and education, economy and employment, development of physical infrastructure and good governance.