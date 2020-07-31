e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Madhya Pradesh: Schools to remain closed till Aug 31; private schools to charge tuition fees only

Madhya Pradesh: Schools to remain closed till Aug 31; private schools to charge tuition fees only

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also added that the private schools would not charge students anything other than the tuition fees.

education Updated: Jul 31, 2020 11:23 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Bhopal
Representational image.
Representational image.(HT file )
         

The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday ordered all the government and private schools to remain closed till August 31 in the state amid the rising cases of COVID-19.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also added that the private schools would not charge students anything other than the tuition fees.

“Education department will ensure that if the parents are not able to pay the fees of their child, their name is not removed from the school under any circumstances,” Chouhan said.

The Home Ministry on Wednesday issued ‘Unlock 3.0’ guidelines removing restrictions on the movement of individuals during the night (night curfew) and allowing Yoga institutes and gymnasiums to open from August 5 while schools, Metros and cinema halls would continue to remain closed.

The ministry said that lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till August 31 and schools, colleges, coaching institutions and cinema halls will remain closed till the end of August.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Madhya Pradesh has 8,357 active cases as of July 30.

tags
top news
Rafale vs J-20: Ex-IAF chief Dhanoa calls China’s bluff with ‘two simple questions’
Rafale vs J-20: Ex-IAF chief Dhanoa calls China’s bluff with ‘two simple questions’
Rajasthan BJP chief demands Speaker CP Joshi’s resignation on moral grounds
Rajasthan BJP chief demands Speaker CP Joshi’s resignation on moral grounds
Probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death leads to war of words between Bihar and Maharashtra
Probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death leads to war of words between Bihar and Maharashtra
Donald Trump may be only world leader to attend UNGA session in person
Donald Trump may be only world leader to attend UNGA session in person
India records more than 50,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day
India records more than 50,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day
‘Could’ve been the youngest ever’: When Morrison denied Tendulkar a century
‘Could’ve been the youngest ever’: When Morrison denied Tendulkar a century
I was a better athlete than Botham, Hadlee, Imran combined: Kapil Dev
I was a better athlete than Botham, Hadlee, Imran combined: Kapil Dev
Covid-19: ‘Not herd immunity, vaccine only option,’ says govt
Covid-19: ‘Not herd immunity, vaccine only option,’ says govt
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In