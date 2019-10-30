e-paper
‘Shocked’: Mamata Banerjee on killing of 5 workers in Jammu and Kashmir

The laborers who hailed from West Bengal’s Murshidabad were shot dead by unidentified terrorists in Kashmir’s Kulgam area.

india Updated: Oct 30, 2019 13:39 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Kolkata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that words won’t take away the grief of families of the deceased workers.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that words won’t take away the grief of families of the deceased workers.(ANI photo)
         

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed shock and sadness over the killing of five labourers belonged to Murshidabad town by unidentified terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam area on Tuesday.

She also said that all necessary help will be extended to the families of the deceased.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened at the brutal killings in Kashmir. Five workers from Murshidabad lost their lives. Words will not take away the grief of the families of the deceased. All help will be extended to the families in this tragic situation,” Banerjee tweeted.

The terrorists shot killed five labourers and left one wounded in Kulgam area on Tuesday, police said.

“Unknown terrorists shot dead 5 laborers and injured 1. The injured was evacuated to the district hospital in Anantnag. All the labourers were from Murshidabad, West Bengal,” the CRPF said.

“Troops of 18 Battalion Army and JKP reached the spot and cordoned off the area and a search operation has started,” the CRPF said.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 13:39 IST

