‘Shocked to see…’: Ajit Pawar claims Maharashtra contractors submitting bills without work

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar alleged that several contractors are billing and receiving payments for development works without executing them, warning that such practices will not be tolerated. NCP chief and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. (ANI)

Speaking at a programme in Partur of Jalna district on Saturday, where former MLA and Congress leader Suresh Jethliya joined his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the deputy chief minister expressed concern over the “substandard” quality of development work despite significant government spending.

He also added that contractors engaging in such practices would not be welcomed into his party.

“Bills are being submitted and money is withdrawn without doing work. Don’t come to my party (NCP),” said Pawar, who is also the state’s finance minister.

The deputy chief minister also called on government officials to carry out their duties with sincerity.

“The government spends crores of rupees on salaries and pensions, yet quality work is not being done. We implemented the Seventh Pay Commission, and now we will introduce the Eighth Pay Commission. Why is responsibility not being owned (by govt officials),” he asked.

Ajit Pawar pointed to his visit to the newly built collector's office in Jalna to highlight his concern.

“I was shocked to see the shoddy work. This kind of negligence will not be tolerated,” he said.

Pawar claimed he was advised against staying at the government rest house due to it being “infested with mosquitoes,” prompting him to choose a private facility instead.

He questioned why government officials and public representatives should not take responsibility and perform their duties with integrity.

The deputy chief minister also announced financial assistance for the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

“GMCH officials have requested ₹500-800 crore for the hospital. I have assured them support, as the hospital serves the poor and needy. Its services must be delivered efficiently,” he said.

However, Pawar raised concerns over hygiene at the hospital, criticising the habit of spitting and defacing the premises.

“I have been informed that people are spitting in the hospital. Such behaviour should be punished. Install CCTV cameras and catch those responsible,” he directed.