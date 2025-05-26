‘Shocking’: TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha on expulsion of Tej Pratap Yadav from RJD

Calling Tej Pratap Yadav's expulsion from RJD a "shocking" development, Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha said that he will have to look more into how former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav's son is maturing and progressing in his life before commenting further on the matter. Shatrughan Sinha said he has a "very familial relationship" with Lalu Yadav and his son Tej Pratap Yadav.(File/PTI)

"I just got this news this evening, and I have a very familial relationship with them. Today's development is shocking...I will have to see more about him to see how much he is maturing and progressing," Sinha told reporters while refraining from commenting further on the issue.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday expelled his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, from both his family and the party over a serious breach of moral and social values. Lalu said that his son's activities, public conduct and behaviour were not in line with family traditions and values.

Lalu Yadav stated that disregarding ethical values in personal life weakens the collective struggle for social justice.

In a post on X, Lalu Yadav said, "The activities, public behaviour, and irresponsible conduct of my eldest son are not in line with our family's values and cultural ethos. Ignoring moral values in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice. The activities, public conduct and irresponsible behaviour of the eldest son are not in accordance with our family values and traditions."

"Therefore, due to the above circumstances, I remove him from the party and family. From now on, he will not have any role of any kind in the party and family. He is expelled from the party for six years. He is capable of seeing the good and bad and merits and demerits of his personal life," the veteran leader added.

Yadav further clarified that while his son is capable of making personal decisions regarding his own life, anyone choosing to associate with him must do so at their own discretion.

"All those who will have relations with him should take their own decisions. I have always been an advocate of public shame in public life. The obedient members of the family have adopted and followed this idea in public life. Thank you," he said.

A controversy broke out on Saturday after former Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav claimed that his Facebook account was hacked following a post that claimed he was in a long-term relationship with a woman. The post prompted netizens to recall his marital dispute that made headlines a few years ago.

On Saturday, Tej Pratap Yadav took to X to claim that his social media accounts were compromised and his photos had been maliciously edited. Yadav had tied the knot with Aishwarya, granddaughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Daroga Rai.

However, within a few months, Aishwarya left his house, alleging that she was driven out by her husband and in-laws, and the couple's divorce petition is pending before the family court. The development comes ahead of Assembly elections in Bihar, which are slated for polls later this year.