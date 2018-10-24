Shortage of drinking water one of top concerns in Sirohi

Sirohi, surrounded by the Aravali hills on all four sides, is known for its natural beauty. The assembly constituency, which has traditionally been witnessing a contest between the BJP and the Congress, is currently represented by BJP’S legislator Ota Ram, who is the minister of state for gopalan in the present government.

Ram, who comes from the other backward classes (OBC) category, had defeated Sanyam Lodha of the Congress in the 2013 assembly elections.

Sirohi is an OBC dominated constituency, followed by the Scheduled Caste community. However, general category voters play key role in the election of the candidate.

Read more: From IPL to elections, gambling no taboo in Rajasthan’s betting hub of Phalodi

The Congress won the seat in 1980 and 1985 assembly polls, before BJP unseated the Congress legislator in 1993. BJP won the seat in 1993 also, but the Congress snatched it again in 1998. The Congress won the seat again in 2003, but the BJP bounced back in 2008.

The major problems facing the constituency at present are poor education system and shortage of drinking water and health facilities. Besides, there has not been much industrial development in the constituency, due to which employment is also a major problem.

Ram has been two-time MLA from this constituency, but people are not happy with the pace of development in the area. Arvind Singh (35), a resident of the area who is self-employed, said “Sirohi has been what it was five years ago. There is no development. People are forced to go to Gujarat and nearby districts in search of employment, as there has been no industrial development.”

Another resident, Rewat Mal (65) said, “Drinking water is a problem here. The government told us that water of Narmada river will be brought to Sirohi, but it is still a dream.”

However, Ram claimed that a lot of development has been done in the constituency during his tenure and he will contest the next polls based on the development work. He said during the Congress regime there were only 13 doctors at the district hospital, which has increased to 34 during his tenure. Road related work is going on war-footing, he added.

In regard to bringing Narmada water to Sirohi, Ram said, “It is still pending as Sirohi being hilly area, it is not feasible, but efforts are being made to bring water from Battisa Nallah. The work is on and soon the water will come to Sirohi.”

Sanyam Lodha, two-time Congress MLA from the seat and runner-up during the last assembly elections, said that “not much” development has taken place in the constituency. “A few toilets have been made and Gaurav Paths have been constructed in some villages, but overall there is no development. Although, district has been declared open defecation-free, but toilets have not been constructed at many places,” Lodha said.

“Drinking water is also a problem. Promise was made by the BJP to bring water from Narmada to Sirohi, but it was a lie. That scheme was for 84 villages and not for Sirohi,” he said.

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 13:27 IST