Shortage, shortcoming and short-sightedness: Cong slams govt’s Covid strategy

The Congress on Friday again hit out at the government over its handling of the second Covid-19 wave, saying “shortage, shortcoming and short-sightedness” define its approach to it, while demanding “vaccine neutrality”.

“The priorities of the Prime Minister [Narendra Modi] and [Union] home minister [Amit Shah] reflect that they have entirely become inefficient, incompetent, and indifferent towards the Covid-19 crisis,” said Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi. He urged venerable institutions to realise that their primary job is to protect the lives of the country’s citizens and not the government’s reputation.

Singhvi questioned the differential pricing of vaccines and the failure of the government to provide better Covid infrastructure. He accused the government of “under-reporting cases of infections and deaths” and attacked it for exporting resources crucial in the fight against the virus.

Singhvi said India has exported over 60 million doses of vaccines, 1.1 million Remdesivir injections, 9300 MT of oxygen, and 20 million testing kits. He blamed the government for the shortage of crucial resources needed to fight the pandemic.

Singhvi called the Supreme Court’s suo motu cognisance over the Covid crisis a day earlier “uncalled for and wrong”. “It is wrong because it is not suo motu ameliorative but a reaction to palliative High Court orders.” Singhvi added the Supreme Court is not equipped to deal with local issues. He questioned the need for discharging the high courts of their duties.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gaurav Bhatia hit back saying the Congress destroyed institutions when in power and discredits them in opposition. “All institutions are doing their best to save precious human lives. The Congress is indulging in cheap and petty politics. The nation has given up on Congress and its leadership. The citizens of Congress-ruled states like Maharashtra...are also looking towards Narendra Modi for support and relief. We will work tirelessly to help all citizens.”