Shots fired in parking lot of Noida's Gardens Galleria mall, 3 arrested

Three people were arrested for opening fire inside the parking area of the Gardens Galleria mall in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday night. The incident took place after a brawl broke out between two groups inside a pub at the mall. Shots fired in parking lot of Noida's Garden Galleria mall, 3 arrested

According to the additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, Manish Mishra, the two groups indulged in a scuffle in the parking lot following the brawl. During the fight, one of the persons fired shots.

“Three people have been arrested, and the weapon used in the firing has been recovered by the police. FIR has been registered at Sector 39 police station,” Mishra said.

Further investigation is underway.

Similar incidents

Several such incidents of fights and opening fire have been reported at the Gardens Galleria mall.

In June this year, four people were arrested after they engaged in a brawl over a cigarette. Videos of the incident were widely shared on social media in which seven to eight people could be seen assaulting each other while security guards were trying to prevent them from fighting. A woman was also seen trying to stop one group.

“The suspects have been identified as Amit Pratap Singh, 30, and Ankit Singh, 25, both residents of Aryan Tower in Sector 73, Noida, Shubham, 30, who goes by a single name, a resident of Sector 79 in Noida, and Peeyush Sharma, 26, a resident of Gandhi Nagar, Delhi. They all work at private companies in Delhi-NCR,” the police said.

A month later, two constables of Ghaziabad police were arrested after one of them misfired a weapon in the parking lot of Gardens Galleria mall. According to the police, the incident happened around 2.15 am.

“A security guard informed the police that a gunshot was heard in the mall’s parking lot in the middle of the night. A team from Sector 39 police station rushed to the spot and found that the gunshot was fired from a Swift car. Two people were found sitting in the car and were identified as Dheeraj Yadav and Mukul Yadav, both in their 30s, and deployed as constables with the Indirapuram police station of Ghaziabad,” the police said.