‘Should the PM be educated’ posters targeting Modi crop up in Delhi

Fresh posters questioning the educational qualification of Prime Minister Narendra Modi surfaced in the national capital on Thursday. As per the allegations, some parts of Delhi had blue posters on the walls and pillars on the roadsides with the caption "Kya Bharat ke pradhan mantri padhe-likhe hone chahiye (Should the PM of India be educated)?" Posters put up in New Delhi targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid AAP's repeated attack on the BJP leader over his educational qualifications.

It comes a day after, the Aam Aadmi Party released 'Modi Hatao Desh Bachao' posters in 11 languages in the national capital.

Also Read: Democracy not a system, but a spirit: PM Modi

Apart from Hindi, Urdu, English and Punjabi, the posters had also been released in Gujarati, Telugu, Bengali, Oriya, Kannada, Malayalam and Marathi.

From today, the party will put up posters with the caption 'Modi Hatao Desh Bachao' across the country, AAP state convenor Gopal Rai had earlier announced at a party meeting.

AAP on March 23 held a big public meeting at Jantar Mantar under the slogan 'Modi Hatao Desh Bachao', which was addressed by AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann.

Earlier on March 22, Special CP Deependra Pathak told ANI that the Delhi Police has registered over 100 FIRs while six people have been arrested for objectionable posters including those against PM Narendra Modi across the city.

Also Read: 'BJP committed to boosting growth of Karnataka, to seek support based on development agenda': PM Modi

The FIR has been registered in different districts across the city under sections of the Printing Press Act and Defacement of Property Act, the police said earlier in the month.

The Special CP had also said that a van was also intercepted as soon as it left the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office. Few posters were seized and arrests were made.

Later, Chief Minister Kejriwal hit out at the Centre over the action by the Delhi Police against persons, who allegedly put up objectionable posters on Prime Minister Modi across the city.

Weighing on the poster row, the Delhi CM, in a press briefing had, said, “Why is PM Modi so scared? Why is he so insecure? This is a normal poster anyone can put up such posters in a democracy.”