‘Show us what my mother has signed’: Sunjay Kapur's sister ‘rubbishes’ Priya Kapur's claim in estate feud

Sunjay Kapur's sister Mahindra Kapur Smith has said that the inheritance battle has “made a mockery out of” her entire family. Sunjay Kapur with his sister Mandhira Kapur Smith (left); wife Priya Kapur (right)

In an interview with NDTV, Mahindra Kapur also said that claims of the entire estate being left to Sunjay Kapur's third wife Priya Kapur, and the exclusion of his children from the share, were “rubbish”.

She said that while the family had been known for what they created in the automotive industry, they were only being talked about in regards to this case at present.

“Today, all we're being talked about for is this damn case. What about what my father built? Sona is becoming a mockery," Mahindra Kapur added.

While responding to Priya Kapur's claims about her share being put in a trust, Mahindra Kapur said these can only be proven once the family sees the relevant documents.

“Show us what my mother (Rani Kapur) has signed. But everything is now under an NDA. Everything's confidential from the person it belongs to. So it's becoming more of a circus,” Kapur Smith told NDTV.

Kapur Smith also stated that she and her mother were in regular contact with Karisma Kapoor, Sunjay Kapur's second wife. Both Karisma and Rani are currently in a legal battle against Priya Kapur over a will in which Sunjay Kapur has allegedly left his entire estate to her, excluding other family members and his children from previous marriages.

‘Bloodline of family getting nothing from what my father created’, says Mahindra Kapur Smith

Kapur Smith further said that the “bloodline” of the Kapur family had received nothing from the company and estate created by her father in his lifetime. “It has gone to people who have just entered the family, which is a bit absurd in any family,” she added.

She said it was not possible that Sunjay Kapur would leave his children, Samaira and Kiaan, nothing from the estate. “If you come from a family where the father is fully involved in the children's life and they have been left nothing, would anyone not say it is bogus?”

Kapur Smith said the court asking Priya Kapur to provide details of the assets in a sealed cover was okay. However, she added that Priya Kapur's insistence on everyone with access to the list signing non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) was the main issue, NDTV reported.

“And the fact is, this is all actually my mother's estate. So you're telling us that we can't figure out what is going on and we have to sign NDAs, which is a bit absurd for us,” Kapur Smith said.

She added that her father and mother had worked on building the family's legacy together. “Our children are not seeing a penny. My mother's not seeing a penny. We are not seeing a penny. And it's all going out,” Kapur Smith said, adding that the family wants “the truth” and not the NDA.

She further said that her mother being asked to sign an NDA in court was “ridiculous”, questioning why all the information related to the estate was “such a secret.”

“My mother's almost 80. You think she's going to sign an NDA at this age for her own estate?” Kapur Smith asked.

Sunjay Kapur took over as the managing director of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited in 2015 after the death of his father and founder of the company Surinder Kapur. Sunjay, who became the chairman of Sona Comstar in 2019, died in June this year while playing a polo match in England.