Shripad Naik taken off ventilator, shifted to high flow nasal oxygen
Union Minister Shripad Naik, who is currently under treatment at Goa Medical college after meeting with an accident, has been taken off from ventilator support and shifted to high flow nasal oxygen, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant informed on Wednesday.
A three-member team of AIIMS, Delhi, GMC doctors and Sawant this morning re-assessed Naik's health condition.
Sawant said the health of the North Goa MP has improved significantly and he will be minutely monitored by GMC doctors during the next 24 hours.
"We are very satisfied with his (Naik's) breathing, blood pressure, and other health parameters. We have seen him and advised him how to take him off the ventilator tomorrow," Dr Rajeshwari, head of the AIIMS team said after evaluating Naik's health.
The AIIMS team also comprised Dr SB Gaikwad, HOD, Neuro-Radiology and Dr Dalim Kr Baidya, Additional Professor of Anesthesiology.
Naik, Union Minister of State for Defence met with an accident near a village in Ankola Taluk of Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka on Monday. Naik along with his wife and personal assistant were on their way to Gokarna from Yellapur. His wife Vijaya Naik and the personal assistant died in the accident.
